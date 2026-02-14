Kane Becomes First Englishman With 500 Career Goals

Harry Kane has joined an exclusive group of goal scorers, reaching 500 career goals for club and country on Saturday. He is the first English player to hit that mark in official matches. The mark came with Kane's second of two goals for Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen in Bremen, Germany, the Athletic reports. "Obviously a proud achievement to reach 500 goals," Kane told broadcaster Dazn afterward, per the AP . "It's a lot of hard work, a lot sacrifice, so nice to reach it. But as always, it's about the next one."

Kane's scoring run began in January 2011, when he found the net for Leyton Orient against Sheffield Wednesday in England's third tier at age 17. Over just more than 15 years, he has led the scoring charts in the World Cup, Premier League (three times), Bundesliga (twice and on course for a third), Champions League (joint-top in 2023-24) and the European Championship (joint-top at Euro 2024). He is the all-time leading scorer for the England national team. Kane has scored against 135 opponents. Albania is his most frequent victim, with seven goals. Among the teams he has faced without scoring are Benfica, Iceland, and Spain. Kane has registered 29 hat tricks and has scored four goals in a single match on three occasions.

The BBC breaks down Kane's scoring:



: 349 times from inside the box, 49 from outside the box—including his 500th—and 100 times on a penalty shot. He has two goals on a free kick. How: 318 times with his right foot, 86 with his left foot, 94 with his head, one with his shoulder, and one with his left arm.