Duvall's Colleagues Honor Screen's 'Greatest Consigliere'

Costars and other colleagues paid tribute Monday to Robert Duvall, who died Sunday at age 95. They praised him as a supremely talented actor—as displayed in such films as The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and To Kill a Mockingbird—as well as a funny guy to have around. Their remembrances, per Variety , USA Today , the AP , KTLA , and the Hollywood Reporter , include: Jamie Lee Curtis: "The greatest consigliere the screen has ever seen."

Al Pacino: "He was a born actor as they say, his connection with it, his understanding and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered."

Jane Seymour: "There are actors who perform, and there are actors who inhabit a role completely. Robert Duvall did the latter. His presence on screen carried honesty, weight, and grace."

Adam Sandler: "Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had. Such a great man to talk to and laugh with."

Andy Garcia: "His sublime artistry will continue to inspire us forever."

Scott Cooper: "His legacy as one of the true giants of acting is secure, but what I will carry with me most is his generosity, his humility, and the example he set of a life devoted entirely to truth."

Jeremy Piven: "Every moment counted when he was on screen."

Ted Sarandos: "Thank goodness we will always have Tom Hagen, Lt. Col. Bill Kilgore, Bull Meechum, Mac Sledge and all of the great characters he immortalized for us."

Josh Gad: "From the Godfather films to Apocalypse Now, from The Apostle to To Kill a Mocking Bird, he wasn't just in film, he defines it through the ages."