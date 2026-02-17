Duvall's Colleagues Honor Screen's 'Greatest Consigliere'

Costars and other colleagues paid tribute Monday to Robert Duvall, who died Sunday at age 95. They praised him as a supremely talented actor—as displayed in such films as The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and To Kill a Mockingbird—as well as a funny guy to have around. Their remembrances, per Variety, USA Today, the AP , KTLA, and the Hollywood Reporter, include:
Jamie Lee Curtis: "The greatest consigliere the screen has ever seen."
Al Pacino: "He was a born actor as they say, his connection with it, his understanding and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered."
Jane Seymour: "There are actors who perform, and there are actors who inhabit a role completely. Robert Duvall did the latter. His presence on screen carried honesty, weight, and grace."
Adam Sandler: "Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had. Such a great man to talk to and laugh with."
Andy Garcia: "His sublime artistry will continue to inspire us forever."
Scott Cooper: "His legacy as one of the true giants of acting is secure, but what I will carry with me most is his generosity, his humility, and the example he set of a life devoted entirely to truth."
Jeremy Piven: "Every moment counted when he was on screen."
Ted Sarandos: "Thank goodness we will always have Tom Hagen, Lt. Col. Bill Kilgore, Bull Meechum, Mac Sledge and all of the great characters he immortalized for us."
Josh Gad: "From the Godfather films to Apocalypse Now, from The Apostle to To Kill a Mocking Bird, he wasn't just in film, he defines it through the ages."