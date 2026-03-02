France, Germany, UK Have a Warning for Iran

France, Germany, and the UK say they're prepared to back strikes that would take out Iran's ability to launch missiles and drones—if it comes to that. In a joint statement, the three governments condemned what they called "indiscriminate and disproportionate" Iranian missile and drone attacks across the region, saying the strikes threatened their troops and civilians and hit allies that weren't part of earlier US-Israeli operations against Iran, AFP reports. They warned they could support "necessary and proportionate defensive action" aimed at disabling Iran's launch capabilities "at their source," and said they will coordinate with the US and regional partners.

Iran says it is hitting US bases in response to the US-Israeli strikes, with recent attacks reaching a multinational base near Arbil in northern Iraq and a German army camp in eastern Jordan; Germany reported no casualties there. A drone strike damaged a hangar at a French naval base in Abu Dhabi, and the British defense minister says Iranian missile and drone strikes came within a few hundred yards of a group of hundreds of British military personnel in Bahrain, the AP reports. Explosions were reported from Riyadh to Tel Aviv, and Israeli officials said at least nine people were killed in Beit Shemesh. Iran's president labeled the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei a "declaration of war against Muslims," while its foreign minister told ABC News the country would do "whatever it takes" to defend itself.