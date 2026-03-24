iOS Bug May Have Made You a Worse Typist

Latest software update for iPhone promises to fix a glitch that has vexed users
Posted Mar 24, 2026 6:46 AM CDT
iOS Bug May Have Made You a Worse Typist
   (Getty/Jacob Wackerhausen)

A lot of iPhone users had turned into sloppy texters through no fault of their own, but a new software fix should remedy that. MacRumors reports that iOS 26.4 patches a keyboard glitch that caused some keystrokes—especially during fast typing—to register visually on the keyboard but never appear in the text field. Besides creating more typos, the bug also confused autocorrect, which couldn't accurately guess intended words when characters vanished.

Users had been venting on Reddit and elsewhere that typing felt noticeably less reliable after iOS 26, notes Stuff. The latest update has been rolled out to beta testers, and the early feedback is promising, notes 9to5Mac. It will be fully released by the end of the month.

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