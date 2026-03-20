3 Crew Injured When Turbulence Hits Delta Flight

A rough patch of turbulence sent three crew members on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Australia to the hospital on Friday, but all 245 passengers on the Airbus A350 walked away uninjured, reports the BBC and NBC News. Australian paramedics evaluated five people for what were described as "musculoskeletal and lower back concerns" after the plane hit turbulence on its descent into Sydney. Three went to the hospital and were in stable condition. The widebody jet, carrying 15 crew members, landed just after 6:40am local time, according to Flightradar24.