EEOC Sues Coke Bottler Over Women-Only Event

A women's networking event at a Coca-Cola bottler is now the subject of a federal discrimination case. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has sued Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast over its 2024 "Women's Forum," a casino ballroom gathering in Connecticut for about 250 female employees that featured speakers, team-building, and career discussions, reports the Washington Post . The agency says inviting only women violated Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act by denying men access to a workplace "privilege," per an EEOC release .

The AP frames the lawsuit as part of the Trump administration's crackdown on DEI initiatives, and more such cases are likely: The legal action follows EEOC chair Andrea Lucas's call for white men who believe they've been discriminated against to come forward, marking a shift in the agency's traditional focus. The EEOC's priority has "never been bringing lawsuits on behalf of white males in reverse discrimination situations," Gerald Maatman, an employment law expert, tells the Post. Instead, the agency created under the Civil Rights Act has long served as the "guardian" of workers who wouldn't otherwise be able to sue on their own, he says.

Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, where more than 85% of workers are men, called the lawsuit "disappointing" and said no unions objected. The distributor is not owned by the beverage giant but instead by a Japanese firm. "The EEOC remains committed to ensuring that all employees—men and women alike—enjoy equal access to all aspects of their employment," says the agency.