Trump: 'Massive Complex' Is Going in Under the Ballroom

'The ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what's being built under'
Posted Mar 31, 2026 9:04 AM CDT
Trump: Military Is Building Vast Complex Beneath Ballroom
President Trump holds a rendering of the proposed new East Wing of the White House as he speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from West Palm Beach, Fla., to Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, March 29, 2026.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

President Trump says the high-profile White House ballroom project comes with a big underground twist. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, he confirmed the military is constructing a "massive complex" beneath the new 90,000-square-foot event space, calling the work "ahead of schedule" and saying "the ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what's being built under." The information about the military complex "has come out recently because of a stupid lawsuit that was filed," he said, per NBC News.

Previous reports had focused on a renovation of an existing East Wing bunker that Axios notes was created during World War II, but Trump's comments suggest a larger, still-undefined military facility is underway. The East Wing was demolished in October to make way for the roughly $400 million ballroom, a plan that has drawn fire from Democrats and preservationists. A federal judge last month declined to halt construction but indicated a preservation group might fare better if it retooled its lawsuit. The National Capital Planning Commission will vote on the design in April after receiving a wave of sharply negative public feedback, even as Trump touted the ballroom—shown to reporters in glossy renderings—as nearly a twin to the White House and, in his view, potentially "the greatest ballroom anywhere in the world."

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