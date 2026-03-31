TMZ's Unusual New Focus: Lawmakers on Vacation

TMZ is now chasing senators with the same zeal it once reserved for Britney and Tiger. As a partial government shutdown enters week seven, the celebrity gossip outlet has turned its cameras on lawmakers' getaways, posting shots of Sen. Lindsey Graham at Disney World and Rep. Robert Garcia at a Las Vegas casino while unpaid federal workers wait for checks . Executive producer Harvey Levin tells NOTUS that TMZ has stationed a producer and photographer on Capitol Hill and "amped up" its political coverage, contrasting lawmakers' trips to the struggles of furloughed employees.

The outlet has encouraged the public to send in sightings of members who left Washington without a Department of Homeland Security funding deal, targeting both parties' leadership. Some lawmakers say they welcome the exposure. "Actually I don't mind what tmz is doing here," Garcia told NOTUS, noting he was photographed at a casino bar on Sunday after having lunch with his father. "Like I said a few days ago, Speaker Mike Johnson should have never sent us all home." According to the Wall Street Journal, TMZ's strategy is likely to further lower Americans' regard for Congress. Photos of shutdown-era travel have taken off on X, with the sighting of Graham viewed more than 5 million times.