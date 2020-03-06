NY Jets Player Arrested With Gun at Airport

(Newser) – New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon Thursday night when he attempted to board a plane, police said in a statement. New York/New Jersey Port Authority Police said Williams, the team's first-round draft pick last season, was arrested at LaGuardia Airport around 9:15pm and charged. Police said Williams has a permit in his home state of Alabama—but not in New York—for the Glock 19 pistol he was carrying onto the flight, the AP reports. It was not immediately known whether the gun was loaded. The 22-year-old Williams was being processed by Port Authority Police late Thursday night, the AP reports. Police said the matter will be handled by the Queens district attorney's office after Williams is released. (Read more New York Jets stories.)