Woody Allen's Memoir Gets the Ax

(Newser) – Woody Allen's upcoming memoir is apparently no longer upcoming. According to the Hollywood Reporter, publisher Hachette Book Group has decided to pull the director's book, Apropos of Nothing, a month before it was to hit shelves after outcry over child molestation allegations. Hachette said it would "return all rights to the author," and called the decision "a difficult one. At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly." The move came after many Hachette staff walked out on Thursday in protest over the book, notes the Reporter. Allen's son, Ronan Farrow, who published Catch and Kill with Hachette, had announced he was ending his relationship with the publisher in solidarity with his sister Dylan's allegations that Allen molested her as a child.

Dylan Farrow tweeted that she was "in awe and so very grateful" for the decision. "To each and every individual who, at great professional risk to themselves, stood in solidarity with my brother, myself, and all victims of sexual abuse yesterday: words will never describe the debt of gratitude I owe to you." Ronan Farrow echoed his sister, tweeting that he was "grateful to all the Hachette employees who spoke up and to the company for listening." One person not happy with the decision, per Deadline: Stephen King, who tweeted that "The Hachette decision to drop the Woody Allen book makes me very uneasy. It’s not him; I don’t give a damn about Mr. Allen. It’s who gets muzzled next that worries me." (Read more Woody Allen stories.)

