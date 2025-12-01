Home Improvement Actor Is on an Impressive Arrest Streak

Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested for the sixth time in just five years. The 44-year-old actor, best known for his role as Brad Taylor on the '90s sitcom, was arrested Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, for allegedly violating his probation related to a previous domestic violence conviction. He's being held without bail at Lane County Jail, with a scheduled release date of Wednesday, reports People . Bryan's fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also arrested and faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, reckless endangering, and attempted first-degree assault. She remained in custody as of Sunday.

Bryan's most recent arrest prior to this was in January, when he faced second-degree domestic violence charges in South Carolina. The victim in that case was Cartwright, who told police Bryan choked and punched her. The couple shares three children together. Bryan was also arrested twice for DUI in 2024 and faced charges in 2023 for felony assault, robbery, and harassment. He ultimately pleaded guilty to fourth-degree felony assault and received a sentence of seven days in jail and 36 months of probation, which is set to last until October 2026.

Years earlier, in 2020, Bryan was accused of strangling Cartwright. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence charges and was sentenced to probation at that time. Cartwright has previously expressed support for Bryan, emphasizing the complexity of their situation and asking for privacy for the sake of their children. Earlier this month, Bryan told TMZ that he's taking responsibility for his past behavior, noting "domestic violence in any form is unacceptable." "Fame as a child actor left scars—being thrust into the spotlight at nine years old brought pressures I wasn't equipped to handle," he said. "But that's no justification for my choices as an adult."