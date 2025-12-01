Megan Thee Stallion Wins Defamation Suit

Megan Thee Stallion has emerged victorious in a defamation lawsuit against a blogger she accused of spreading false claims and harassment in the aftermath of a high-profile shooting. A federal jury in Florida found Monday that Milagro Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Cooper, defamed and harassed the rapper after she was shot by R&B artist Tory Lanez in 2020. Jurors awarded the plaintiff, whose real name is Megan Pete, $75,000 in damages, but the amount was reduced to $59,000 by US District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, NBC News reports.

The case centered on Cooper's social media activity, including her encouragement of followers on X and Instagram to watch a sexually explicit deepfake video of Pete that had been circulating online. Pete described Cooper as a "paid surrogate" for Lanez, who was convicted in 2022 of shooting Pete in the foot as the pair left a party at Kylie Jenner's home. Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, is now serving a sentence of up to 10 years after being found guilty on three felony charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Pete testified that the episode left her struggling with feelings of hopelessness that led her to go through an intensive, four-week therapy program, per CBS News. A producer told the court that she also lost out on business opportunities worth several million dollars. Pete declined to comment to reporters as she left the Miami courthouse Monday.