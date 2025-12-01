Megan Thee Stallion Wins Defamation Suit

Jury Backs Megan Thee Stallion in Online Harassment Lawsuit
Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in 2019, left, and Megan Thee Stallion attends the Diamond Ball benefit in New York in 2019.   (Photos by Scott Roth, left, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Megan Thee Stallion has emerged victorious in a defamation lawsuit against a blogger she accused of spreading false claims and harassment in the aftermath of a high-profile shooting. A federal jury in Florida found Monday that Milagro Gramz, whose real name is Milagro Cooper, defamed and harassed the rapper after she was shot by R&B artist Tory Lanez in 2020. Jurors awarded the plaintiff, whose real name is Megan Pete, $75,000 in damages, but the amount was reduced to $59,000 by US District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, NBC News reports.

The case centered on Cooper's social media activity, including her encouragement of followers on X and Instagram to watch a sexually explicit deepfake video of Pete that had been circulating online. Pete described Cooper as a "paid surrogate" for Lanez, who was convicted in 2022 of shooting Pete in the foot as the pair left a party at Kylie Jenner's home. Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, is now serving a sentence of up to 10 years after being found guilty on three felony charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Pete testified that the episode left her struggling with feelings of hopelessness that led her to go through an intensive, four-week therapy program, per CBS News. A producer told the court that she also lost out on business opportunities worth several million dollars. Pete declined to comment to reporters as she left the Miami courthouse Monday.

