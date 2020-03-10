Now Without Live Audiences: Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune

(Newser) – Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will be taped without a live audience for the near future. Sony Pictures Television made the call out of "an abundance of caution" due to the spreading coronavirus, the fact that audience members are typically over 60 (putting them at higher risk of contracting the virus) and travel by air, and the health of the show hosts, sources tell CNN and Variety. Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, 79, is battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer while Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, 73, underwent emergency surgery for an intestinal blockage in November. Taping will continue through mid-April at the studio's Culver City lot. (Read more coronavirus stories.)