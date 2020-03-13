Pregnant Teen Dies Trying to Climb Border Wall

(Newser) – A 19-year-old pregnant woman from Guatemala died this week from injuries suffered when she fell trying to climb the US border wall near El Paso, Texas, US and Guatemalan authorities said Thursday. Guatemala identified the woman as Mirian Stephany Girón Luna. Medical personnel tried to deliver her baby but were unsuccessful, both governments said. The US said Girón was eight months pregnant, while Guatemalan authorities said she was at seven months. US Customs and Border Protection blamed Girón's death on human smugglers who encouraged her to try to climb the wall. In a statement, Gloria Chavez, the chief for the Border Patrol’s El Paso sector, said the authorities would work with Mexico "to find those responsible for placing these lives in danger."

story continues below

CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan told reporters that Girón and her partner were taken to the border by smugglers and left there in the darkness, the AP reports. They were attempting to climb when she fell. Border Patrol agents reached her and called medical authorities, who took her to the hospital but "tragically, the mother and the child died from their injuries from the fall," he said. According to Guatemalan authorities, Girón fell more than 19 feet on Saturday. Her partner, who is believed to have been the baby’s father, eventually found Border Patrol agents who called for an ambulance. Girón suffered a cerebral hemorrhage, a pelvis fracture, and liver and kidney lacerations. She died Tuesday afternoon. Her partner remains in Border Patrol detention.