New Yorker Tries Singing Out Window, Gets Classic NY Response

(Newser) – Can Italy's magic be recreated on the streets of New York City? A video on Twitter suggests otherwise. In the video, posted by actor Zoe Stuckless, a man is heard singing out his window near East 93rd Street—much like quarantined Italians sang in a moving video from Siena earlier this month, the New York Post reports. But the New Yorker gets a classic New York response from someone off-camera: "Shut the f--- up!" Which is, as Stuckless put it, "How NYC handles balcony singing." Reddit users agree, with one writing that "as a New Yorker, this somehow warms my heart."

story continues below

Trevor Noah tried roughly the same thing from a New York balcony two weeks ago and got the exact same response. "So I've been inspired by Italy and I figure, like, why don't we do this in New York?" he says in a tweeted video. "We're also neighbors out here and let's be together, you know." He launches into "A Whole New World" ("I can show you the world/shining, shimmering...") and is told, New York Style, to keep it down. "Nothing can break the human spirit," tweets the host of The Daily Show. "Except that guy. That kinda hurt. Will try again tomorrow." (Read more New York City stories.)

