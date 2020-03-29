Stars Join Pandemic Fundraiser on TV Tonight

(Newser) – Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish and Tim McGraw are among the stars scheduled to perform in a televised benefit tonight honoring those fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Elton John will host the commercial-free concert, to be carried at 9PM EDT on Fox, as well as iHeart radio stations. Fox said the performers will be at home, "filmed with their personal cell phones, camera and audio equipment," the New York Post reports. The iHeartRadio Music Awards originally had been scheduled for the time slot, per the AP.

The benefit will raise money for Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation, which are helping first responders and victims of the pandemic. It's the first national fundraiser involving celebrities to raise money for the coronavirus battle, per Forbes. Other stars who've signed up include the Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey and Billie Joe Armstrong. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

