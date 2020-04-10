State Orders All Arrivals to Disclose Travel Plans

(Newser) – All adults entering Utah have been ordered to disclose their travel plans as part of the state's focus on "contact tracing" to control the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Gary Herbert said Thursday that visitors will receive a text message with instructions, CNN reports. "We need to limit our travel to essential purposes only," he said. "Our goal is to trace potential cases of COVID-19 in inbound travelers." Authorities say adults entering the state by road or air will be asked to sign a "travel declaration" that lists their travel plans as well as where else they have traveled in recent weeks. Utah has so far declined to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, though it has a "stay home, stay safe" directive that Herbert considers more positive. The governor said that Dr. Anthony Fauci praised the state for taking "direct, decisive action early on" with measures like closing schools, reports the Salt Lake Tribune. (Read more Utah stories.)