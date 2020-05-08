Trump 2020 Chief Says Campaign Is Like 'Death Star'

(Newser) – President Trump's campaign manager offered an unusual analogy Thursday, comparing the 2020 campaign to Darth Vader's ultimate weapon. "For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star). It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc.," Brad Parscale tweeted. He added: "In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time," which, to extend the Star Wars analogy, would involve destroying Joe Biden's peaceful home planet. He added a gif of the Death Star preparing to fire its lasers at an unknown target, the Guardian reports. Biden "won't know what hit him," Parscale said in a later tweet.

Critics, including Biden staffers, were quick to point out that the Death Star was destroyed by the Rebel Alliance in the first Star Wars movie, and its successor was destroyed in Return of the Jedi. "You do understand that the people who built the Death Star were the bad guys, right?" tweeted Rogue One screenwriter Gary Whitta. "Also they lost." Others called Parscale insensitive for nicknaming the campaign "Death Star" in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than 75,000 Americans. The Hill reports that Parscale later claimed that the media, not him, had named the campaign "Death Star." "However, I am happy to use the analogy," he tweeted. "Laugh all you want, we will take the win!" (Read more Trump 2020 stories.)

