A Big Test for Hollywood, and America, Comes in July

(Newser) – Director Christopher Nolan has a new movie scheduled to come out in theaters on July 17. In normal times, that in itself would be big news in the entertainment world. In these weird pandemic times, that is even bigger news, and not just in the world of entertainment. Coverage:

Much at stake: How this plays out speaks to more than merely a single movie. "At stake, say entertainment players and analysts, is nothing short of the nation’s preeminent form of public entertainment," writes Steven Zeitchik in the Washington Post. If Nolan and Warner Bros. pull this off, audiences flock safely to theaters (which maybe stay open late to spread out the crowds), and then other big movies follow, including Mulan and Wonder Woman 1984.

How this plays out speaks to more than merely a single movie. "At stake, say entertainment players and analysts, is nothing short of the nation’s preeminent form of public entertainment," writes Steven Zeitchik in the Washington Post. If Nolan and Warner Bros. pull this off, audiences flock safely to theaters (which maybe stay open late to spread out the crowds), and then other big movies follow, including Mulan and Wonder Woman 1984. But: If the movie's release is delayed or canceled because of renewed coronavirus concerns, or if people stay away out of fear, "every other company goes home," says an exec from a rival studio. Don't expect to see new movies until Christmas at the earliest. The new normal of home streaming continues indefinitely, "and 'going out' is a euphemism for walking around the block," writes Zeitchik.

story continues below