Skateboarder Sky Brown, 11, Survives Horrific Fall

(Newser) – Skateboarding sensation Sky Brown, 11, is recovering in a California hospital after a horrific fall during training. The British Olympic hopeful, who fractured her skull and broke her left hand and wrist, was unresponsive after being taken to the hospital by helicopter but is expected to make a full recovery, the BBC reports. "When she first came to hospital, everyone was fearful for her life," father Stewart Brown says. "Sky had the gnarliest fall she's ever had and is lucky to be alive," he says, but she "remains positive and strong, the whole medical team is shocked to see her positivity."

A video posted on Instagram shows Sky traveling off the end of a half-pipe at high speed, CNN reports. In the video, Sky—speaking from her hospital bed, with a teddy bear next to her—says she still hopes to compete in the Tokyo Olympics next year, when skateboarding will make its debut. "I don't usually post my falls or talk about them, because I want people to see the fun in what I do, but this was my worst fall, and I just want everyone to know that I'm OK," she says. "It's OK to fall sometimes. I'm just going to get back up and push even harder. I know there's a lot going on in the world right now and I want everyone to know that whatever we do, we've got to do it with love and happiness." (Read more skateboarding stories.)

