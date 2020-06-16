(Newser) – The Supreme Court's conservative bloc split along unusual lines Monday as the court delivered landmark workplace protections to transgender and gay employees. Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion, which was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts. Their frequent allies—Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Brett Kavanaugh—dissented. Coverage of the fallout:

Election effect? The Hill reports that many conservatives rebuked Gorsuch, including radio host and blogger Erick Erickson, who warned of ramifications at the polls. "All those evangelicals who sided with Trump in 2016 to protect them from the cultural currents, just found their excuse to stay home in 2020," he wrote. Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, tweeted that "this was not judging, this was legislating—a brute force attack on our constitutional system." The group spent millions to help get Gorsuch confirmed, notes Politico.