2 Police Officers Shot in Kansas City Incidents

One was shot in the head and is in critical condition
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 3, 2020 1:54 AM CDT

(Newser) – A shooting Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, left a suspect dead and a police officer in critical condition after being shot in the head, police said. It was the second shooting that injured a Kansas City officer Thursday, the AP reports; three people including a police officer were shot earlier Thursday after a reported robbery at a bus stop. The unidentified officer involved in the second shooting, who has been with the department for about 2 1/2 years, was hospitalized for emergency surgery following the shooting that happened just before 5pm, Kansas City police said on Twitter.

Highway patrol officials said police were called to a McDonald’s restaurant where the unidentified suspect was waving a gun, then fled on foot after police chased him. The suspect turned and opened fire on the officers, striking one. A second officer fired back, highway patrol officials said. At around 9:45pm, the injured officer was out of surgery and was stable, but his wounds were “still very serious,” Kansas City police said in a statement. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said police believe there was only one suspect. No further information was immediately available.

