Here Are the Horrifying Details From New George Floyd Transcripts

(Newser)
New bodycam transcripts were released in the death of George Floyd Wednesday, and they're difficult to read. They were made public as part of former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane's request to have the charges against him in the case, aiding and abetting murder and aiding and abetting manslaughter, dropped. Lane's lawyer argues that his client was a rookie officer who trusted senior officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murdering Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly 8 minutes during a botched arrest on May 25. The attorney points out that Lane asked twice if Floyd should be rolled onto his side, and Chauvin said no; Lane also expressed concern about "excited delirium or whatever" with regard to Floyd. More from the transcripts, which offer the most detailed description to date of Floyd's final minutes, per the AP and the Minneapolis Star-Tribune:
- By the numbers: Floyd said he could not breathe at least two dozen times. He used the word "please" almost five dozen times as he begged officers not to kill him.