Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Welcome First Child

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child, 15 months after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas. The 24-year-old Game of Thrones star and Jonas, 30, "are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a rep tells E! News. The couple, who closely guard their privacy, never officially confirmed the pregnancy, though they had been seen shopping for baby items in Los Angeles in recent months. Sources tell TMZ that the baby girl was born on Wednesday at an LA hospital, and the couple have decided to name her "Willa."