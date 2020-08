(Newser) – Health officials are ringing alarm bells after a COVID-19 case was traced back to South Dakota's huge biker rally, CNN reports. The South Dakota Department of Health said Tuesday that someone who went to One-Eyed Jack's Saloon in Sturgis on Aug. 11 has tested positive, so anyone else who went there that afternoon should check for symptoms until Aug. 25. Health experts already worried that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally—where 462,000 vehicles were logged entering Sturgis from Aug. 7-16—could become a coronavirus "super-spreader" event. Many attendees didn't keep a distance from people or wear a mask. For South Dakotans seeking medical advice, USA Today reports that the CDC has a COVID-19 screening tool. (Read about a Smash Mouth concert at the rally.)