Man Says He Was Hypnotized Into Marrying Clueless Star

(Newser) – Jeffrey Marty says he married Stacey Dash because he was entranced—and not in a good way. In a court filing, the Clueless star's estranged husband says he married her on April 6, 2018, 10 days after her pastor "unexpectedly and suddenly proclaimed that it was God's will," TMZ reports. Marty, a lawyer, claims Dash and her pastor used "hypnotic prayer techniques" to ensure his consent. People reports that a lawyer for Dash called the allegation "baseless," but said the actress isn't opposing Marty's request for an annulment. (Dash was arrested last year for an alleged domestic violence incident involving Marty.)