Cops to Suspect: You Forgot Your Winning Lottery Ticket

(Newser) – A suspect in Georgia left his good luck behind when he abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff's deputies.The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says the man had a Georgia Lottery scratch game card worth $100 when he ran away during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Monday, the AP reports. In a Facebook post, it offered its congratulations and invited him to claim the ticket at its office in Canton about 40 miles north of Atlanta.

Sheriff's office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker tells CNN that the suspect was later taken into custody. Baker says the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a tag violation, and he ran into the woods. The lottery ticket was in a backpack that also had methamphetamine, according to Baker. "When he bonds out of jail or gets done with these charges, we'll certainly return that lottery ticket but we're keeping the methamphetamine," Baker says.