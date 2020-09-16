Kristen Bell Found Daughters Drinking O'Doul's in Zoom Class

(Newser) – "I'm going to get a lot of flack for this. And let me start by saying I don't care," Kristen Bell told the Say Yes! With Carla Hall podcast Tuesday before explaining how her young daughters developed a taste for beer. Nonalcoholic beer, that is. The Good Place star said 5-year-old Delta and 7-year-old Lincoln had been sampling father Dax Shepard's O'Doul's since they were babies, and now sometimes order it in restaurants, People reports. Bell told Hall that earlier that day, she had walking in on the girls drinking the nonalcoholic beer during a morning Zoom class.

"They have 15-minute breaks where they're allowed to jump around and grab a snack and wiggle it out. And I walk in to check on them at 9:30 and both of them are drinking an O'Doul's on their Zooms," she said, per E! Online. "They're both just sipping their Doulies. And I'm like, 'What must these other parents and teachers think of me?'" She added: " And then I remind myself, 'You don't care, Kristen.'' Shepard, a recovering alcoholic, has been sober for more than a decade. "We also talk to them very much about his sobriety and the importance of it and why Daddy can't drink," Bell said.


