It's a Flight to 'Nowhere' and It Sold Out in 10 Minutes

(Newser) – If you've been missing air travel, Qantas has an option for you. Or, had. The airline announced a 7-hour scenic "flight to nowhere" over Australia—and says it sold out in 10 minutes. "It's probably the fastest selling flight in Qantas history," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement, per CNN. "People clearly miss travel and the experience of flying. If the demand is there, we'll definitely look at doing more of these scenic flights while we all wait for borders to open." The Oct. 10 flight will come and go out of Sydney Domestic Airport, and those who paid $566 to $2,734 for a seat will experience some upgrades, per USA Today: An upscale lunch will be served, and an unnamed celebrity host is due to be on the flight, which promises views of Sydney Harbour, the Great Barrier Reef, Uluru, and Bondi Beach. (Read more Qantas stories.)