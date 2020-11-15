 
Dustin Johnson Wins 'One-of-a-Kind' Masters

The No. 1-ranked player finishes at 20-under 268
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 15, 2020 3:00 PM CST

(Newser) – Nothing ever comes easily for Dustin Johnson in the majors, except for when he slipped his arms through that Masters green jacket Sunday, the AP reports. Johnson overcame a jittery start that conjured memories of past majors he failed to finish off. He turned that into a command performance, making sure this one-of-a-kind Masters with no fans also had no drama. Not even close. Johnson tapped in for par on the 18th for a 4-under 68 to finish at 20-under 268, breaking by two shots the record set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and matched by Jordan Spieth in 2015. His five-shot victory was the largest at the Masters since Woods won by 12 in 1997. All that was missing were the roars from a crowd for any of his pivotal putts early and his birdie putts on the back nine that put it away.

"It still feels like a dream," Johnson said. "As a kid, you're dreaming about winning the Masters, having Tiger put the green jacket on you. I'm here and what a great feeling it is. I couldn't be more excited." The Masters, postponed from April because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was forced to do without patrons for the first time. Johnson still received a warm reception coming up the 18th from club members and their wives, his partner, Paulina Gretzky, and a few champions. Two-time champion Bubba Watson was there to congratulate him. "I always dreamed of having one of those," Johnson said as he went to sign his card. "Now I got one." Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im each shot 69 and were the only ones who really had a chance. Click for the full story.

