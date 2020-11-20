Another State Is Going Under Curfew

(Newser) – California's residents—at least, 94% of them—are going under curfew starting Saturday night. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that from then until at least Dec. 21, those living in the 41 counties that are in the state's purple tier (the strictest level of lockdown due to coronavirus numbers) must be home between the hours of 10pm and 5am, with some exceptions. "The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm," Newsom said, per the Los Angeles Times. The move came just days after he pulled the state's "emergency brake," rolling back reopening by reimposing purple-tier restrictions in the aforementioned counties, in which 94% of the state's residents live.

Residents will still be allowed to participate in essential activities during those hours, which includes grocery shopping, picking up takeout orders from restaurants, and getting medical care or other services considered essential; the curfew also exempts essential workers. But it appears to prohibit even gatherings in private homes, not just restaurants or bars, after 10pm. The state's health and human services secretary says the hours covered by the curfew are those when people tend to congregate, whether in private homes or out and about, and throw caution to the wind—at least partially thanks to inebriation, per Newsom's statement. But some local law enforcement is already saying it won't enforce the order, and some Republican lawmakers were decrying it as overreach, Politico reports. (Everyone in this state is also under curfew.)

