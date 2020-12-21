Elliot Page Thanks Fans for 'Greatest Gift'

(Newser) – Elliot Page is thanking his fans for their outpouring of support since he came out as transgender earlier this month. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you," the Juno and Umbrella Academy star wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a selfie. "Your love and support has been the greatest gift." After Page, formerly known as Ellen Page, announced in an earlier Instagram post that he was trans, there was a wave of support from fans and celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, who praised him for "committing to the full expression of your self and being so open and candid about it," BuzzFeed reports. In his post Monday, Page asked fans to support the TransSanta initiative to give gifts to transgender youth and the Trans Lifeline crisis hotline, Yahoo reports. "Stay safe. Be there for each other," he wrote. (Read more Elliot Page stories.)