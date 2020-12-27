Possible Conspiracy Theory Link Emerges in Nashville

(Newser)
–
The evidence is pointing more and more toward a suicide bomber in Nashville. On Sunday morning, police identified the suspected bomber as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner, reports the Tennessean. Federal agents swarmed his home on Saturday in the Nashville suburb of Antioch. A motive remains unclear, though FBI agents have reportedly been asking whether Warner was paranoid about 5G technology. Details:
- About Warner: He's a longtime Nashville resident who held various jobs in the tech field, per the Tennessean. He had lots of experience with electronics and alarm systems in particular. Few other personal details had emerged, though public records list him as unmarried, reports Forbes.
- One theory: FBI agents appear to be investigating whether Warner embraced conspiracy theories about 5G technology, reports WSMV. Warner did IT work for a real estate agent, and the agent says FBI investigators asked him whether Warner voiced paranoia about the technology. He hadn't done so, says Steve Fridich. The station notes that a fringe theory suggests the technology is used to spy on Americans. The blast occurred outside an AT&T facility, but authorities have not expressly linked that fact to the bombing. The blast has disrupted communications in several states, notes the AP.