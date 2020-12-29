House Approves $2K Payments. Senate Is Up Next

(Newser) – The House voted Monday to send Americans who qualify $2,000, agreeing with President Trump that the $600 called for in the recently approved pandemic stimulus package is inadequate. Trump had threatened to veto that legislation, which included money to keep the government operating, before signing it Sunday night. The measure passed the House 275-134, the Washington Post reports, with 44 Republicans voting in favor and 130 against. Democrats tried to approve the higher amounts last week. "We could've passed the bill four days ago, but our colleagues on the other side went against the president's wishes and blocked it," said Democratic Rep. Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. But the legislation still has a long way to go.

story continues below

The full Senate might not even consider the measure, Politico reports. Although a few Senate Republicans have endorsed the $2,000 payments, more have opposed the idea. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn't committed either way since Trump brought the issue up again. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to bring the bill up Tuesday, but a single senator could block it. The measure would need 60 votes to pass, and a roll call vote could take days to schedule. President-elect Joe Biden said Monday he supports the idea; President Trump didn't say anything Monday. Schumer addressed the president anyway in a news conference. "Talking is not enough," he told Trump. "Act. Get on the phone and get those Republicans in the Senate to support $2,000 in relief." (Read more economic stimulus package stories.)

