Harry Styles' New Girlfriend Is a Familiar Face

(Newser) – Romance appears to have blossomed on the set of Don't Worry Darling. A source tells People that director Olivia Wilde and singer Harry Styles, who stars in the upcoming psychological thriller, have been dating for a few weeks. Rumors began swirling over the weekend as the pair were seen holding hands at the wedding of Styles' agent, Jeffrey Azoff, in Montecito, Calif. The 26-year-old former One Direction star—who officiated the small wedding of 16 people, per TMZ—actually referred to Wilde as his "girlfriend" during a speech honoring the groom and bride Glenne Christiaansen, per Us Weekly. Wilde and Styles were then photographed arriving at Styles' Los Angeles home with luggage on Monday, per People.

Wilde previously told Vogue how excited she was to cast Styles in Don't Worry Darling. She said she'd been impressed with his turn in Dunkirk and "did a little victory dance" when he signed on to the new film under her direction. Styles plays the male lead, a role once held by Shia LaBeouf, per People. "I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has—truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity—is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world," said Wilde, who also stars in the film. "It's pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence." Last year, Wilde split with actor Jason Sudeikis, 45, with whom she has two children, per Page Six. (Read more Harry Styles stories.)

