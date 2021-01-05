COVID Surge Postpones 'Music's Biggest Night'

(Newser)
With COVID cases surging to record highs in California, the ceremony that calls itself "Music's Biggest Night" has been postponed. The Grammy Awards ceremony, which had been planned as a largely audience-free event on Jan. 31, has been delayed due to health and travel concerns, the Los Angeles Times reports. The Recording Academy tells the AP that the event, to be hosted by Trevor Noah at the Staples Center in Los Angeles County, will be shifted to an unspecified date in March. Beyoncé is the leading contender, with nine nominations, while Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, and Dua Lipa have six each, Variety reports. (Last year, organizers announced that the 2021 Oscars would be delayed until April.)