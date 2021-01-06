(Newser) – All eyes will be on Mike Pence on Wednesday, when the vice president will preside over a joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden's election victory. With President Trump putting the squeeze on him to block that certification—which legal experts widely agree Pence doesn't have the power to do—late-night hosts wondered Tuesday what exactly the VP will do when he takes the rostrum on Wednesday afternoon, per the New York Times. Stephen Colbert started things off with some advice for the beleaguered veep. "If this were an after-school special, this is the part where we would tell Mike Pence that if the president says he won't like you unless you give him what he wants, then he doesn't really care about you," Colbert noted. "He should like you for who you are—although we understand why he wouldn't, because who you are is Mike Pence." More from the other late-nighters:

