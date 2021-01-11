One State May Send Out Its Own Relief Checks

(Newser) – Maryland's Gov. Larry Hogan says his state needs its own economic stimulus package, and he hopes lawmakers approve it as soon as they return to work Wednesday. The Republican unveiled the "RELIEF Act" Monday, which includes tax cuts and relief for small businesses as well as payments to around 400,000 low-income Marylanders, the Baltimore Sun reports. If the Democratic-controlled legislature approves the package, those who have claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit will receive payments of up to $450 for individuals and $750 for families, followed by a second round of smaller payments.

"While Maryland’s economy is coming back faster than many other states, America is going through one of the worst economic crises," Hogan said Monday, urging lawmakers to get the money "out the door" quickly without the partisan "bickering" that delayed federal coronavirus relief. "My hope is that the legislature will join us in quickly pushing this much-needed emergency stimulus and tax relief package and that they will work together with us in a bipartisan way," he said. The payments will make up around $267 million of the package's estimated $1 billion price tag, WBAL reports. (Read more Maryland stories.)

