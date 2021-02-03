Fantasy Theme Park Is Suing Taylor Swift

(Newser) – Taylor Swift's lawyers are fighting a lawsuit from a fantasy theme park in Utah, saying there is little chance that album Evermore will be confused with Evermore Park, where guests are "immersed in a fantasy European hamlet of imagination," according to its website. The park, which has been struggling financially during the pandemic, accuses Swift of copyright infringement with the title of her surprise December release, reports the Salt Lake Tribune. According to court documents, the park says the album title has caused "actual confusion" online, with Swift-related results now dominating Google searches for "evermore." Evermore HR director Andrea Measom says guests have asked whether the album was a result of a collaboration between the singer and the park.

The park will incur "additional marketing and promotional costs as it strives to compete with the torrent of information related to the Evermore Album," the lawsuit states. Swift's lawyers, however, called the lawsuit "baseless" and rejected its claim that album-related merchandise should be considered "counterfeit goods," the Sacramento Bee reports. In a letter to the park, attorney J. Douglas Baldridge said it was "inconceivable" that there was any likelihood of confusion between Swift's merchandise and that of the park. "Ms. Swift’s website does not sell small dragon eggs, guild patches, or small dragon mounts, and nothing could be remotely characterized as such," Baldridge wrote. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)