(Newser) – Well, that was quick. Just five months after releasing her eighth studio album, the well-received Folklore, Taylor Swift is out with another. Evermore, which Swift describes as a "sister record" to July's Folklore, will be released at midnight Wednesday. Swift made the surprise announcement in a tweet Wednesday morning. "To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs," she wrote. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in." She added, "I've never done this before."

The album, co-written and co-produced by Jack Antonoff and the National's Aaron Dessner, has 15 tracks, including collaborations with Haim, the National, and Bon Iver, and two bonus tracks. Swift also teased the midnight release of a music video for one of the songs, "Willow." The Guardian reports it's "the latest in a string of self-directed videos, including [for] 'Lover,' 'The Man,' and 'Cardigan,'" a Folklore single. Like Evermore, Folklore was a surprise album. It was also the first music album to sell 1 million US copies in 2020, per CNBC. It was followed by a Disney+ film of live performances called Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, per Variety. (Folklore received rave reviews.)

