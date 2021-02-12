Hollywood Gives the 'Bandit' a Final Resting Place

(Newser) – Burt Reynolds reached his final resting place Thursday at a storied Hollywood cemetery. A small, private ceremony, with relatives taking part remotely via Zoom, was held Thursday morning at the Hollywood Forever cemetery, where Reynolds' cremated remains were placed in a grave next to a lake nearly 2 1/2 years after his death in September 2018 at the age of 82. A temporary headstone simply reading "Burt Reynolds" now marks the site, but a bronze or stone bust of him is being commissioned, with hopes it can be unveiled and opened to the public in September on the third anniversary of his death, the head of the cemetery tells the AP. After the ceremony on Thursday, a wreath and flowers draped the grave, and a lone fan appeared with a tiny Trans Am, the car that became synonymous with Reynolds through his Smokey and the Bandit films, and placed it on the grave.

It's not clear why it took so long for the gravesite to be established, and Reynolds' surviving relatives, seeking privacy after his death, haven't been public about the process. His niece Nancy Hess is the overseer of his estate, the legal and financial affairs of which were settled and closed in December. The grave of Reynolds—also known for his star turns in such films as Deliverance, Gator, and Boogie Nights, for which he was nominated for an Oscar—is near the grave of actor Tyrone Power and across the lake from rockers Johnny Ramone and Chris Cornell. The cemetery, founded in 1899 and located near the Paramount Pictures lot, is also home to the graves and mausoleums of Judy Garland, Cecil B. DeMille, Rudolph Valentino, and Douglas Fairbanks. The cemetery has become both a historical landmark and a cultural hub in Los Angeles, home to pre-pandemic concerts and movie screenings.