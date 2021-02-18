(Newser) – Mia Farrow says her biggest regret is meeting Woody Allen, and that she's "scared" of the Oscar-winning writer/director 30 years after their tumultuous split, in a new documentary, the result of a two-year investigation. Allen v. Farrow covers the better years of Allen and Farrow's relationship in the 1970s; the scandal that erupted after Farrow found what she says were naked pictures of her adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, in Allen's apartment in the 1990s; and the abuse accusations against Allen leveled by another of Farrow's adopted daughters, Dylan Farrow, per People. Dylan, now 35, claims Allen sexually abused her as a 7-year-old in 1992. "I remember my mom told me and [brother Ronan Farrow], 'Daddy took naked pictures of Soon-Yi.' And that was sort of the first instance where I thought, 'Oh ... it's not just me,'" she says in the four-part series premiering Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.

"I wish I'd never met him," says Mia, 76. "That's my great regret of my life, to bring somebody like that who should never have been in the family." She adds she's "scared" of Allen and what he'll do in response to the doc. "He'll do whatever he has to do to try to save himself from the truth, from the mess he made," she says. Allen, 85, has repeatedly denied abusing Dylan, including in his 2020 memoir. He expressed no regret for his relationship with Previn, whom he married in 1997, but wrote that he understood Mia's "shock" and "rage." Previn was in her early 20s when the scandal broke, but the series suggests Allen's relationship with her began as early as her senior year of high school. At Vanity Fair, Cassie da Costa stresses the thoroughness of the doc, which "goes to great lengths to place much-obscured facts at the forefront of a story that has long been told through the lens of PR spin." (Read more Woody Allen stories.)