Actress Strips Naked to Protest COVID Restrictions

(Newser) – In a statement of frustration over the continued closure of cinemas and theaters in France, an actress stripped naked on the stage during the Cesar Awards held Friday in Paris. Corinne Masiero, the star of French detective series Capitaine Marleau, came onstage to wearing a donkey suit and tampon earrings, the AP reports. She was slated to present the best costume award. “Is this too trash,” she asked the sparse and distanced audience at the awards ceremony that is, per CNN, the French equivalent of the Oscars. She removed the donkey costume, revealing what looked like a blood-stained dress. “I have a last one,” she said, taking off the dress and showing messages written on her body: “No culture, no future” was written on her front and “Give us art back, Jean” on her back—a reference to Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Cinemas and theaters in France have been shuttered since Oct. 30, according to reports. Other speakers at the Cesar Awards used the stage to criticize the restrictions. “They cooped up our youngsters, closed our cinemas and theatres, and banned concerts so that they could open churches, because we’re a secular country, so that old people could go to church,” said comedian and host Marina Foïs, according to the Guardian. Elsewhere in France, demonstrators this month have occupied several theaters to demand the reopening of cultural places. On Thursday, the French government acknowledged that the “cultural industry” has been hard hit by the pandemic and pledged $24 million to support the sector, per CNN. (Read more France stories.)