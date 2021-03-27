(Newser) – Earlier this month, The Talk went on hiatus following a row between co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood, all regarding Osbourne's defense of Piers Morgan and his critical remarks about Meghan Markle. Morgan was accused of racism, and soon, too, was Osbourne, and now it appears we won't be hearing anything further from the latter—at least not on The Talk itself. Yahoo Entertainment reports that the CBS show will return to the air on April 12, but viewers won't see Osbourne in her usual seat: The 68-year-old TV personality "has decided to leave" the program after co-hosting it for more than a decade, per a network statement. CBS conducted a internal review of the "upsetting" March 10 episode and came to the conclusion that Osbourne's "behavior toward her co-hosts ... did not align with our values for a respectful workplace." CBS also notes it didn't unearth proof there'd been a scheme by network execs to spur the conversation or blindside the hosts.

That said, CBS concedes the showrunners, network, and those working in the studio bear responsibility for what went down, "as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race." Toward that end, CBS says it will use the next week to hold workshops and other training on "equity, inclusion, and cultural awareness" for on-air talent, producers, and crew. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Osbourne was the last remaining co-host who'd been with the daytime talk show since it debuted in 2010. Now, after her Talk role and a stint as a judge on America's Got Talent, Osbourne's "dance card is empty," the outlet notes. It's not clear if CBS plans to bring on a new panelist to replace Osbourne and join Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Elaine Welteroth. (Read more Sharon Osbourne stories.)