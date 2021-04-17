Powerful Broadway Producer 'Steps Back' After Allegations

(Newser) – Amid mounting anger over allegations of bullying, Broadway and Hollywood producer Scott Rudin broke his silence Saturday, saying he is “profoundly sorry” and will step back from his theater work, per the AP. “After a period of reflection, I’ve made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately," Rudin said in a statement. "My roles will be filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows." The move comes more than a week after the Hollywood Reporter’s cover story on Rudin contained accounts of the producing heavyweight throwing glass bowls, staples, and baked potatoes at former employees. In his statement Saturday, he did not deny the allegations.

“Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly," said Rudin. "I am now taking steps that I should have taken years ago to address this behavior." The revelations prompted the performers’ unions SAG-AFTRA, Actors Equity, and the American Federation of Musicians Local 802 to come together condemn illegal harassment and harassment that creates a toxic work environment. The revelations also prompted Tony Award-winner Karen Olivo to pull out of returning to Moulin Rouge! The Musical once it reopens. There are also plans for a protest March on Broadway this Wednesday, with stops at both Rudin’s office as well as the Winter Garden Theatre, where Rudin is—or was—producing the Broadway revival of The Music Man.