Hoppers Holds Off Reminders of You

Hoppers held onto the top slot in theaters, bouncing back with $28.5 million in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while Colleen Hoover's Reminders of Him added to the author's successful streak at the box office. After its $45.3 million debut, Hoppers dipped a modest 37% in its follow-up weekend, a promising sign for its chances of staying strong in the weeks ahead, the AP reports. The Pixar original, about a young woman who transforms into the body of a beaver to help defend a pond from development, drew good reviews (94% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and strong audience scores (an "A" CinemaScore).

The film faced little direct new competition this weekend. The upcoming Amazon MGM sci-fi adventure Project Hail Mary, however, will soon take up IMAX screens and compete for family moviegoers. Universal's Reminders of Him debuted in second place this weekend with a better-than-expected $18.3 million. The film, starring Maika Monroe as a woman attempting to rebuild her life after prison, is the third Colleen Hoover adaptation to reach the big screen. The film received poor reviews (56% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and notched a not-great "B" CinemaScore with audiences. Oscar weekend is often slow in theaters, with the industry's attention largely focused on Sunday's Academy Awards. But the trio of moderate successes in Hoppers, Reminders of Him and Undertone lifted moviegoing ahead of Hollywood's biggest night.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:



Hoppers, $28.5 million. Reminders of Him, $18.3 million. Undertone, $9.3 million. Scream 7, $8.4 million. Goat, $4.7 million. The Bride! $2.1 million. Kiki's Delivery Service, $1.7 million. Wuthering Heights, $1.7 million. TMNT II, $1.5 million. Crime 101, $1.1 million.