$32K Raised To Help Kid Who Saved Siblings From Dog

(Newser) – Hundreds of people have donated money totaling more than $32,000 to help a young hero. Deacon Ashmore, a 12-year-old sixth grader was badly bitten by a dog in front of his family’s Detroit home Monday. Deacon and his younger siblings were playing outside when two dogs, probably stray pit bulls, which Deacon described as “short and wide” to WDIV, threatened them. “My brother and sisters started yelling,” Deacon told People. The young hero jumped between the dog and the other kids, who got away safely. But the dog clamped down on his calf. “They dragged me around a bit,” Deacon said. He had the presence of mind to yell “Bad dog!” and they let go.

story continues below

“I just saw blood,” his mom, Elisabeth Ashmore, said. Deacon’s dad raced him to the hospital where he had surgery on Tuesday morning. Shortly after, a GoFundMe set up by his church’s pastor started to take off. Donations were up to $21,000 Friday, and the fundraising page showed a total over $32,000 by Saturday morning. “We are so overwhelmed,” Deacon’s dad, Peter Ashmore, told the Detroit Free Press. Deacon is still on crutches but on the road to recovery. His parents say his focus was on making sure his siblings were okay. “He thinks anybody would have done that,” his mom said. (Read more Detroit stories.)