Vanessa Redgrave: I'm Actually Not in Kevin Spacey Comeback Movie

(Newser) – Well, nevermind: Vanessa Redgrave is not appearing alongside Kevin Spacey in what's being widely billed as his "comeback" film. The actress was said to have a role in L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio, or The Man Who Drew God, directed by Franco Nero, Redgrave's husband since 2006. But a statement issued on Redgrave's behalf Wednesday says that "while there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film." The producer had previously said she would have a small cameo if she was able to travel from England to Italy, Variety reports.

story continues below

Spacey has yet to comment on his involvement in the Italian film, Deadline reports. It will be his first project since being hit with accusations of sexual misconduct from more than 20 men, the Guardian reports. "In Italy, we don't know details on everything, so we don't speak about what we don't know about," the producer tells Entertainment Weekly. "I cannot speak about these things. I only know that Kevin is a great actor. That was my concern, and no more than that." (Read more Kevin Spacey stories.)