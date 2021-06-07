He Teed Off in Yellowstone, Park Service Isn't Laughing

(Newser) – A comedian named Jake Adams recently finished an epic road trip in which he whacked a golf ball in every state over the course of 30 days. The problem? In Wyoming, he hit a few shots in none other than Yellowstone National Park, and park officials are none too pleased. In fact, he is under federal investigation and faces the possibility of six months in prison and $5,000 in fines, reports the Wall Street Journal. Adams chronicled his golf journey on Instagram, and his stop at Yellowstone caught the attention of local station KHQ 6, which reached out to the National Park Service. The service said Adams "showed a lack of judgment and common sense," violated regulations designed to preserve the park, and was under investigation, per the Idaho Statesman.

A few days after the story surfaced, Adams tells the Journal he was on the road when he received a call from a Yellowstone investigator informing him of the investigation and potential penalties, and he had to pull over. “I could feel my chest ... it just kept building. I’ve never felt that type of anxiety." Adams, who also hit shots in other national parks, says he thought he was abiding by the rules because he used biodegradable golf balls, as well as a golf mat to prevent leaving a divot. Whether that will be enough to ward off the worst of the penalties remains to be seen. And while he is apologetic—and is urging potential copy cats to steer clear of national parks—he also has plans to embark on a second, similar trip. He's heading to Europe next year to hit a golf ball in every country in 30 days. (Read more Yellowstone National Park stories.)