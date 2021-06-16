(Newser)
–
President Biden and Vladimir Putin have concluded their summit meetings in Geneva, according to the White House, wrapping up more quickly than was expected. Biden and Putin first held a relatively intimate meeting joined by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Each side had a translator for the session, which lasted about an hour and a half. The pair's second sit-down, with aides present on both sides, lasted about 65 minutes, concluding somewhat sooner than expected. The two sides said they expected to meet for four to five hours ahead of the summit but ended up spending less than three hours together. Putin and then Biden are to hold press conferences shortly, reports the AP. (Read more President Biden stories.)